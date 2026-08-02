Leaked medical exam sparks suicides and mass protests in India
A leaked medical entrance exam in India has pushed students to breaking point, leading to suicides and massive protests.
The government canceled the results of the May 3 exam after questions were leaked, forcing two million students to retake it for just 30,000 seats.
Many, like 18-year-old Akanksha, felt overwhelmed by the pressure: her suicide note highlighted how tough things have become for Indian students.
Education minister resigns, Modi vows justice
Protests grew louder in June and July after police crackdowns and controversial remarks from officials.
The education minister resigned on July 25, and Prime Minister Modi promised to bring the perpetrators to justice quickly, while the government announced a committee to propose exam reforms.
But experts are skeptical; as Sumit Ganguly put it, "Lots of people stand to benefit from the vast bureaucracy that administers these things,[so] why would they want drastic change?"