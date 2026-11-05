Leaking gas cylinder explodes outside Malleshwaram home near lit diya
India
A gas cylinder exploded outside a house in Bengaluru's Malleshwaram after a leaking cylinder was placed near a lit diya.
The whole thing was caught on CCTV. The delivery executive barely managed to jump back as flames shot up out of nowhere.
Thankfully, no one was hurt, but it was definitely a close call.
Police warn against cylinders near diyas
After this scare, police are reminding everyone, especially during festival season, not to keep gas cylinders near entrances where diyas are burning.
It's a simple step that can prevent dangerous accidents like this one.
Stay safe and double-check for leaks before lighting up!