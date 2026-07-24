Leeds rolls out free bus passes for pregnant women
Leeds is rolling out free bus passes for pregnant women who have trouble getting to hospital appointments.
The scheme, run by Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and First Bus, will hand out 100 passes each month until March 2027, mainly helping women from minority and disadvantaged communities who face transport barriers.
Passes cover checkups scans and emergencies
These passes cover trips for important checkups, scans, and labor and obstetric emergencies.
Nada Abdul-Majid, a specialist midwife health equity at the trust, said, "I've seen first-hand how women struggle to get to their hospital appointments if they don't have enough money to use public transport."
This makes this support crucial.
Eligibility will be based on financial need during initial maternity appointments, and the trust will track how well the program helps boost attendance.