Leema Rose Martin becomes Tamil Nadu's richest MLA 1049cr/5863cr assets
India
Leema Rose Martin just became Tamil Nadu's wealthiest MLA after the 2026 elections, representing AIADMK.
Her election affidavit shows personal assets worth a massive ₹1,049 crore, while her family's combined declared assets are worth ₹5,863 crore.
That's made her a major new face in state politics.
Santiago Martin's lottery empire draws scrutiny
Most of Martin's wealth comes from her family's lottery empire, run by her husband Santiago Martin (famously called India's "Lottery King").
Their declared immovable assets include properties valued at over ₹900 crore.
As a newcomer to politics, her huge fortune has sparked fresh conversations about how big money influences who gets elected and what happens next.