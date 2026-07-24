Left students' organizations march in Kolkata, demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
Kolkata saw heated protests on Friday as Left students' organizations hit the streets over the alleged NEET paper leak.
Marching from Sealdah to Esplanade, demonstrators demanded Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down and called for scrapping the National Testing Agency (NTA).
The rally blocked major roads and brought traffic to a standstill.
Protesters pelt police at Dorina Crossing
Things escalated at Dharmatala when protesters blocked Dorina Crossing and threw bottles and footwear at police.
The crowd grew after supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party joined in, frustrated by a denied protest permit.
Police responded with baton charges and tear gas, but tensions stayed high as authorities tried to clear the area.
Protesters said they stood with students across India upset about NEET irregularities and police actions elsewhere.