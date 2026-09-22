FIRs against 120 internet profiles for sharing Bihar groping video
What's the story
The Bihar Police have filed an FIR against around 120 social media users for sharing a video of minors being harassed. The video showed a girl, who was chased, groped, and assaulted while returning from a hill station in Jamui with another minor. Jamui Superintendent of Police (SP) Bishwajeet Dayal called the circulation of the video a serious offense under the POSCO Act, Information Technology Act, and Juvenile Justice Act.
Incident overview
Know about the incident
The incident occurred on Saturday evening when a group of men harassed two Class 10 students, a boy and a girl, while they were returning from a hill station.
The group stopped their scooter, abused them, forced them off the vehicle, and chased them when they tried to escape.
A video of the incident went viral, revealing the minor girl's identity.
Legal proceedings
3 arrested, SIT formed
Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to identify and apprehend other perpetrators.
The FIR for harassment was lodged under the POSCO Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Opposition leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD working president Tejashwi Yadav, condemned the incident.
Defense stance
BJP-JDU alliance defends police response
The ruling BJP-JDU alliance defended the police response.
Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh said law and order in Bihar was secure and individual incidents could occur.
BJP spokesperson Neeraj Kumar Sharma praised the Bihar Police for taking proactive action without waiting for a complaint from victims.
The incident has also drawn attention from the Bihar State Women's Commission, which sought a detailed report from the district administration.