Leh Apex Body releases negotiation files to set record straight
The Leh Apex Body (LAB) just made public some important documents from its negotiations with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), hoping to set the record straight about why talks over Ladakh's future have stalled.
LAB's chairman, Chering Dorjay Lakrook, said this move aims to counter claims that LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance are blocking progress.
LAB rejected MHA Article 240 draft
The released files include notes from a May 2026 subcommittee meeting and an MHA proposal from September called "Moving Towards Consensus."
LAB says it turned down MHA's draft for more powers under Article 240 of the Constitution.
Lakrook is encouraging everyone in Ladakh to read these documents themselves so people can understand what's really at stake and join an informed conversation about their region's future.