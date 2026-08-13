Leh, Ladakh shaken by 2 morning earthquakes, no damage reported
India
Leh in Ladakh woke up to back-to-back earthquakes on Thursday morning.
The first hit at 6:05am with a magnitude of 5.5, and the second followed at 9:54am measuring 4.3.
Both quakes came from about 10km underground, making residents pretty anxious, but thankfully, no immediate reports of loss of life or damage to property.
Epicenters near Leh, locals felt tremors
The epicenters were close by (one at latitude 36.88°N, longitude 74.402°E and the other at 36.76°N, longitude 75.326°E) in a region known for seismic activity.
Locals felt the tremors, but everyone seems to be safe for now, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).