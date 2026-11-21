Leh protests enter 9th day before panchayat elections Saturday
Protests in Leh, led by the Apex Body Leh (ABL), have rolled into their ninth day, even as local Panchayat elections are set for Saturday.
The Ladakh Chief Secretary suggested putting the protests on hold until after election results on December 8, but ABL leaders aren't backing down.
ABL vows protests until demands met
ABL says it won't end its demonstrations until it gets a formal response to its demands.
He clarified that the ABL had not called for a "ban or boycott" of the elections and that people were free to take their own decisions, said co-chairman Cherring Dorjay Lakruk.
Around 150 people participated in the protest on its ninth day, November 20, with 40 observed a day-long fast.