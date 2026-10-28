Leh women protests prompt Ladakh to consider 'dry' union territory
After six days of peaceful protests led by women in Leh, the Ladakh administration has agreed to discuss making the region a "dry" union territory, meaning no alcohol sales.
The push comes after a recent policy boosted liquor shops from just two to 20, especially around tourist spots like Nubra and Zanskar, which upset many locals who want health and culture prioritized over government revenue.
Ashish Kundra vows open Ladakh talks
Ladakh's Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra says it's important to hear from everyone before making a decision.
He shared that tourism is key for Ladakh, but promised an open conversation: Ladakh's administration was flexible in its approach to public policy and would be amenable to a middle-ground solution in the matter.
For now, the administration has rolled back the new liquor policy while talks continue.