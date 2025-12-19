Leopard enters Mumbai building, injures 3; rescue in progress
A leopard wandered into the Parijat Building in Bhayander East, Mumbai, Friday morning and injured four people as residents scrambled to get to safety.
The sudden visit caused quite a scare among locals, with the big cat eventually getting trapped inside an apartment.
How are things now?
Firefighters managed to rescue injured residents from the flat, and all four victims have been taken to the hospital.
Forest officials are on-site to safely tranquilize and capture the leopard.
Meanwhile, volunteers have kept the animal contained so it doesn't escape into nearby neighborhoods.
What should residents do?
Authorities have sealed off the area and are urging everyone nearby to stay indoors—no peeking out of windows or balconies for now.
It's a tense but coordinated effort as everyone waits for wildlife teams to wrap up this unexpected city adventure.