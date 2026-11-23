Leopard killed by locals after failed rescue in Dibrugarh, Assam
A leopard wandering through Lezai Dewanbari village in Dibrugarh, Assam, ended up being killed by locals after a failed rescue effort.
Forest officials tried to capture the animal with just a net, but things got out of hand: the leopard escaped, four people were hurt in the chaos, and all were taken to a hospital.
Gaps in wildlife teams' preparedness highlighted
This incident has put a spotlight on how unprepared wildlife teams can be when animals stray into populated areas.
With limited equipment and planning, both people and animals end up at risk.
The tragedy has created considerable concern.