Leopard kills 1, injures 5 in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

The victims include migrant workers and local residents—Sahib Singh from Bihar, Dinanath with his wife Rekha Devi and son Janit from Bhadyal, and Champa Devi from Malwana. They're all being treated at a government hospital nearby. Sadly, Balveer Singh (40), who was visiting family, didn't survive.

How did it end?

After the final attack, villagers quickly came together with sticks and tools to corner the leopard and prevent more harm.

Officials confirmed one death and nine injuries; the animal's body is now with forest authorities for examination.