Leopard kills 1, injures 5 in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
A leopard caused panic across three villages in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday morning, attacking people as they started their day.
One person lost his life and nine others were injured before locals managed to stop the animal.
Who was affected and how are they now?
The victims include migrant workers and local residents—Sahib Singh from Bihar, Dinanath with his wife Rekha Devi and son Janit from Bhadyal, and Champa Devi from Malwana.
They're all being treated at a government hospital nearby.
Sadly, Balveer Singh (40), who was visiting family, didn't survive.
How did it end?
After the final attack, villagers quickly came together with sticks and tools to corner the leopard and prevent more harm.
Officials confirmed one death and nine injuries; the animal's body is now with forest authorities for examination.