Noida International Airport set to take off in January 2026

Built as a greenfield project on 1,300 hectares, the airport aims to handle up to 12 million passengers a year at launch. Delays have pushed back the original September 2024 target.

Why should you care?

With this new airport, UP will have 16 operational airports—making travel way easier and boosting local jobs and business.

It's all part of a bigger push since 2017 to upgrade how people get around in the state.