Next Article
Noida International Airport set to take off in January 2026
India
Big travel news: Noida International Airport at Jewar is finally opening its doors in January 2026, as announced by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
This will be the state's fifth international airport and a major step for the region—though it's arriving later than planned.
What's the deal with this airport?
Built as a greenfield project on 1,300 hectares, the airport aims to handle up to 12 million passengers a year at launch.
Delays have pushed back the original September 2024 target.
Why should you care?
With this new airport, UP will have 16 operational airports—making travel way easier and boosting local jobs and business.
It's all part of a bigger push since 2017 to upgrade how people get around in the state.