Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse is turning into India's biggest city park India Dec 24, 2025

Mumbai is about to get a massive green makeover. The iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse will soon become a 295-acre Central Park—the largest urban park in India.

Announced by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the project combines land from the racecourse and new coastal reclamation, promising a fresh, open space right in the heart of the city.