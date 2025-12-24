Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse is turning into India's biggest city park
Mumbai is about to get a massive green makeover. The iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse will soon become a 295-acre Central Park—the largest urban park in India.
Announced by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the project combines land from the racecourse and new coastal reclamation, promising a fresh, open space right in the heart of the city.
What's inside this mega park?
Expect way more than just lawns: there'll be a city forest, botanical gardens with medicinal plants, huge concert grounds, and even an amphitheater for 900 people.
Sports fans can look forward to an international-level indoor complex for everything from basketball to skating—plus parking for thousands.
Why does this matter?
This isn't just about pretty views.
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde calls it a "300-acre oxygen park," aiming to cut Mumbai's air pollution while keeping the historic racecourse vibe alive.
With new tunnels connecting to Metro Line-3 and Coastal Road parking, getting there should be easy too.