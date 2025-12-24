Next Article
Telangana: Major interstate infant trafficking racket busted
India
A major infant trafficking ring has been uncovered in Telangana, where babies were being sold to wealthy childless couples for about ₹15 lakh each under the guise of legal adoption.
The gang moved infants from cities like Ahmedabad to Hyderabad, using fake documents to make everything look official.
12 arrested, more suspects under the scanner
Police have arrested 12 people so far, including hospital agents and the main organizers.
Middlemen at eight hospitals helped spot newborns who could be trafficked.
Two infants were rescued during the raids and are now safe at a government childcare center.
Investigators are digging into hospital records and working with Gujarat police to find more people involved and to trace the biological parents of the rescued infants.