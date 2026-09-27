Leopard kills 6-year-old Prisha Solanki in Dedkiyal, Junagadh district, Gujarat
India
A heartbreaking incident shook Dedkiyal village in Gujarat's Junagadh district when a leopard attacked and killed six-year-old Prisha Solanki while she was playing outside her house on the night of Wednesday, Sept. 23.
The leopard suddenly appeared, grabbed her, and immediately ran away. Sadly, her body was found about an hour later.
Forest Department sets 8 cages, patrols
In response, the Forest Department set up eight cages and started regular patrols to find the leopard.
An official shared, "We are on high alert and will not rest until we catch this leopard."
Incidents like these highlight how human-animal conflicts are becoming more common in India, reminding us of the need for better ways to protect both people and wildlife.