Leopard kills 7-year-old girl in UP village
A heartbreaking tragedy struck Mandoura village in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, when a seven-year-old girl named Tanika was attacked and killed by a leopard while playing outside her home.
Her body was found the next day, about half a kilometer away, leaving the community shocked and grieving.
Authorities are trying to locate the leopard
Officials have launched an urgent effort to find the leopard and have sent Tanika's body for post-mortem.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ritu Rani met with villagers, promising quick action and asking everyone to stay alert—especially after dark.
Residents are being urged to report any sightings right away as authorities work to keep the area safe.