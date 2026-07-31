LeT blamed in Kulgam attack killing migrant worker, injuring another
A tragic attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district left one migrant worker dead and another injured.
Intelligence sources say the Pakistan-backed group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was behind it.
This happened just days after threats were sent out to Kashmiri Pandits, minorities, and non-local workers.
LeT appears to target unarmed migrants
LeT seems to be shifting tactics by targeting unarmed migrant workers and other civilians, people who aren't protected by heavy security.
Their aim is to spread fear and grab attention without taking big risks.
Authorities are also worried about LeT using "hybrid terrorists," locals with clean records who can blend in easily, which makes these attacks even harder to prevent.
Security forces review protection measures
After the Kulgam attack, security forces are reviewing how to better protect vulnerable communities.
The use of hybrid terrorists has put them on high alert as they look for ways to keep both locals and migrants safe.