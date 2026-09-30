LeT commander Sulaiman Shah killed by security forces in Budgam
India
Sulaiman Shah, better known as Musa, was a Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, was killed by Indian security forces on Tuesday in Budgam district, Kashmir.
Acting on specific intelligence, the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF tracked him down in the Dudhpathri forest, marking a significant moment in their ongoing fight against terrorism.
Sulaiman Shah reportedly escaped earlier gunfight
Musa had reportedly escaped the earlier gunfight where his close associate Yasir was killed on September 5.
He was wanted for his alleged involvement in several attacks on both sides of the Pir Panjal range over the past several years.
His death is seen as a major blow to LeT's activities in Jammu and Kashmir, signaling another step toward restoring peace in the region.