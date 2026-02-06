'Let go of slave mentality': Modi in latest Pariksha Pe Charcha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his latest Pariksha Pe Charcha episode on February 6, 2026, encouraged students to let go of a "slave mentality" and embrace Indian-made products.
With a record 4.5 crore registrations, he urged everyone to treat exams as a celebration of life skills—not just a race for marks.
PM urges students to replace foreign products with Indian ones
Modi urged students to decide that, within a month, when items become old, they will replace them with Indian products as part of his push for swadeshi and a Viksit Bharat.
He also suggested trusting your own study style, using AI wisely, and encouraged students interested in gaming to make and launch their own games.
Tips for tackling exam stress and studying effectively
Modi offered practical tips for handling exam pressure and studying smarter.
The event is part of his ongoing effort to connect with young people, answer their questions about exams, and help them feel more confident about academic challenges.