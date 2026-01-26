'Let us strive for strong, self-reliant India': UP CM on R-Day
India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked the 77th Republic Day by urging everyone to work together for a "strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India."
He highlighted how patriotism and dedication from citizens help strengthen democracy.
Quick recap: What happened?
Adityanath hoisted the national flag at his Lucknow home and reflected on India's journey since the Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950.
He reminded people to keep the "nation first" and fulfill their duties honestly, saying the Constitution inspires a shared sense of responsibility.
The core message
The CM encouraged everyone to take pride in our country's ideals and carry forward the spirit of unity.
His call: let's nurture patriotism and build a better India together.