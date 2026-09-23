LG Sandhu calls for Delhi parks audit after Kalkaji gang-rape
India
After a teenage girl was gang-raped at Ashta Kunj Park in Kalkaji, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has called for an urgent safety check of all city parks.
The goal is to make public spaces safer and cleaner, with top officials meeting to fast-track these changes.
Weeklong audit, security upgrades, accused detained
The safety audit will wrap up within a week and focus on adding better lighting and more security.
Expect to see more police patrols, especially pink police teams, around parks.
Delhi Police have also confirmed that all three accused in the case are now in custody.