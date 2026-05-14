LG Sandhu directs DDA to complete desilting by June 15

DDA targets 6 zones, 11 hotspots

The DDA is focusing on six zones and giving extra attention to 11 spots that usually flood, like Okhla underpass and roads near Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in Dwarka.

Their drainage network covers nearly 495km, with major stretches in Dwarka, Narela, and Rohini.

Plus, a central flood-control room will monitor strict surveillance this monsoon so vulnerable sites get quick help.

Sandhu wants the DDA to act as a role model for other agencies and ensure its work reflects Delhi's status as a global capital.