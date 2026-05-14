LG Sandhu directs DDA to complete desilting by June 15
Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu just checked in on the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) big desilting plan to keep the city dry during monsoon.
At a review meeting on May 13, he told officials to wrap up all drain work by June 15 and stick closely to quality standards and deadlines.
DDA targets 6 zones, 11 hotspots
The DDA is focusing on six zones and giving extra attention to 11 spots that usually flood, like Okhla underpass and roads near Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in Dwarka.
Their drainage network covers nearly 495km, with major stretches in Dwarka, Narela, and Rohini.
Plus, a central flood-control room will monitor strict surveillance this monsoon so vulnerable sites get quick help.
Sandhu wants the DDA to act as a role model for other agencies and ensure its work reflects Delhi's status as a global capital.