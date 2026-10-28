LG Saxena declares Ladakh India's 1st fully organic union territory
India
Ladakh just made history as India's first fully organic union territory.
Announced by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, this move bans chemical fertilizers and switches to all-organic farming methods.
The next big step? Certifying individual farmers so their organic produce (think apricots and buckwheat) can reach bigger markets.
Leh Kargil collaboration enabled organic transition
This milestone happened thanks to teamwork between local farmers and the administration in Leh and Kargil.
Chemical fertilizers were banned in July, with organic options rolled out earlier.
Going fully organic is expected to boost farmer incomes, protect Ladakh's unique environment, and help the region stand out for sustainable agriculture.