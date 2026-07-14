Li Ping tracked Zhang Shudan 9 years before 65-year sentence
India
Li Ping, a Shenzhen investor, spent nine years and ₹18 crore trying to track down his ex-wife Zhang Shudan after she allegedly defrauded him and plotted to kill him.
His story went viral in China, and in 2024, a California court sentenced Zhang to 65 years for 23 offenses, including fraud and human trafficking.
Zhang allegedly tampered brakes and escaped
Ping met Zhang in 2014, married her the next year, and then survived a car crash caused by tampered brakes, allegedly part of her plan to inherit his assets.
She disappeared with ₹4 crore and property documents before escaping to Los Angeles.
Ping's determination paid off: his marriage was annulled in 2020, he recovered some assets, and justice was finally served with Zhang's conviction.