Librarian Malarvizhi found dead in Isha Yoga restroom near Coimbatore

Case registered under Section 194 BNSS

Malarvizhi had just visited her family in Tirunelveli before heading to Coimbatore.

The police have registered a case under Section 194 BNSS and are working to figure out the circumstances around her death.

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