Librarian Malarvizhi found dead in Isha Yoga restroom near Coimbatore
India
A 45-year-old librarian named Malarvizhi was found dead in a restroom at the Isha Yoga Center near Coimbatore on Monday, June 22, 2026.
She'd recently told her parents she was quitting her job and coming home after living apart from her husband for three years.
Police are now investigating what happened, and an autopsy is underway.
Case registered under Section 194 BNSS
Malarvizhi had just visited her family in Tirunelveli before heading to Coimbatore.
The police have registered a case under Section 194 BNSS and are working to figure out the circumstances around her death.
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