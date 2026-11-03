Licenses of 138 Telangana medical shops suspended by TG SAFE
Big news from Telangana: TG SAFE just suspended the licenses of 138 medical shops for selling habit-forming drugs without proper prescriptions.
This crackdown followed a special drive on October 15, 2026, targeting areas where drug misuse is a concern.
Out of these, 98 shops are shut down indefinitely and 40 face temporary suspensions, while two got warnings.
TG SAFE mandates pharmacist-only prescription dispensing
TG SAFE says it is serious about stopping the misuse of controlled medicines.
Medical shops are supposed to sell strong or addictive drugs, like those under Schedule H and H1, only if you have a valid prescription from a registered doctor.
Plus, these medications should only be given out by licensed pharmacists.
The goal? Keep dangerous drugs out of the wrong hands and protect public health.