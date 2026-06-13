Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth to be India's Army chief India Jun 13, 2026

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth is set to become India's next Army chief, taking over from General Upendra Dwivedi after his retirement on June 30, 2026.

Currently the vice chief, Seth, will serve until August 2028 and stands out as the first Armored Corps officer in nearly 30 years to lead the Army.