Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth to be India's Army chief
India
Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth is set to become India's next Army chief, taking over from General Upendra Dwivedi after his retirement on June 30, 2026.
Currently the vice chief, Seth, will serve until August 2028 and stands out as the first Armored Corps officer in nearly 30 years to lead the Army.
Dhiraj Seth commanded armor, championed modernization
Seth brings almost four decades of experience, from commanding an armored regiment to leading counter-insurgency forces in Jammu and Kashmir.
He's known for pushing modernization and big reforms.