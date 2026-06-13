Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth to take over as army chief
India
Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth is set to become the next chief of the army staff, taking over from Gen. Upendra Dwivedi on June 30, 2026.
With nearly 40 years in uniform and currently serving as vice chief, Lt. Gen. Seth started his journey in the Armored Corps back in 1986.
Dhiraj Seth credited with modernizing Army
He's led everything from armored regiments in deserts to a counter-insurgency force in Jammu and Kashmir, and even commanded the elite Sudarshan Chakra Corps.
Academically sharp, he's picked up top honors at military colleges and trained abroad.
His leadership has earned him major awards like the PVSM, UYSM, and AVSM: recognition for modernizing the Army and keeping it ready for anything.