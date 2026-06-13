Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth to take over as army chief

Dhiraj Seth credited with modernizing Army

He's led everything from armored regiments in deserts to a counter-insurgency force in Jammu and Kashmir, and even commanded the elite Sudarshan Chakra Corps.

Academically sharp, he's picked up top honors at military colleges and trained abroad.

His leadership has earned him major awards like the PVSM, UYSM, and AVSM: recognition for modernizing the Army and keeping it ready for anything.