Lieutenant Governor lays foundation for Delhi's 1st dedicated dog shelter

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is building the shelter on an around 6,050 square meter plot with kennels, treatment areas, and exercise zones, plus 70% of the space will be open for dogs to roam.

The project is funded by GMR Varalakshmi Foundation through corporate social responsibility funds, so there is no extra cost to MCD.

If all goes well, the shelter should open by the end of November and mark a big step for animal welfare in Delhi.