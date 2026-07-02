Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flags Amarnath Yatra from Jammu India Jul 02, 2026

The 2026 Amarnath Yatra officially began this week, with over 4,800 pilgrims setting out from Jammu after being flagged off by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The pilgrimage will run for 57 days and wraps up on August 28, right on Raksha Bandhan.