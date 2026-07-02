Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flags Amarnath Yatra from Jammu
India
The 2026 Amarnath Yatra officially began this week, with over 4,800 pilgrims setting out from Jammu after being flagged off by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
The pilgrimage will run for 57 days and wraps up on August 28, right on Raksha Bandhan.
Amarnath cave forms natural ice Shivling
This trek takes you to the famous Amarnath cave in south Kashmir, where a natural ice Shivling forms each year.
Pilgrims can pick between a classic (but longer) Pahalgam route or a shorter, steeper Baltal path.
Sinha called the yatra a "sacred path" and wished everyone a safe and meaningful journey filled with faith and surrender to Lord Shiva.