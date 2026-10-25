Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena declares Ladakh 100% organic
India
Big news from the mountains: Ladakh has officially gone 100% organic!
Announced by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, this move means no more chemical fertilizers in the region.
It's a major win for sustainable farming and lines up with PM Modi's push for greener growth in Ladakh.
Ladakh farmers, MODI certify 207 villages
Local farmers were at the heart of this change, working hard to protect Ladakh's fragile ecosystem.
The switch was powered by a ban on chemical fertilizers in June and a ₹500 crore Mission Organic Development Initiative (MODI), which has already helped 207 revenue villages get certified organic.
As Saxena put it, this step "will improve soil and water health" while opening up better market opportunities for Ladakhi produce.