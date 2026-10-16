Lieutenant Governor's approval redefines 5 tehsils, 31 villages in Ladakh
India
Ladakh just got a major local makeover: five tehsils and 31 revenue villages have been redefined to make governance smoother and services better.
Approved by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, this update affects the Sham, Kargil, Zanskar, Drass, and Changthang districts.
New Ladakh tehsils, Durbuk powers shifted
Fresh tehsils like Aryan Valley (with Dha-Bema as headquarters) in Sham, Sodh in Kargil (headquarters: Yourbaltak), and Phey in Zanskar are now official.
Drass gets Thasgam tehsil; Changthang adds Himya.
Plus, Durbuk's powers shift to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, a move locals have wanted for years.