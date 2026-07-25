Light overnight showers make Delhi's morning slightly warmer on Saturday
India
Delhi had a slightly warmer start this Saturday after light showers overnight.
Safdarjung and Lodhi Road saw the most rain (just under 2mm), while Palam and Njafgarh got a quick sprinkle too.
The early rain nudged minimum temperatures up across the city.
IMD forecasts light rain in Delhi
The IMD says you can expect more light rain through Saturday, with breezy winds up to 40km/h at times.
Similar weather is likely tomorrow, and there is already a yellow alert for rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.
On the bright side, Delhi's air quality stayed in the "satisfactory" range this morning, with an AQI of 68, so you can breathe easy for now.