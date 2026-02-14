Light rain, fog likely in Tamil Nadu: Check details
Heads up, Tamil Nadu! The weather department says you can expect light rain in parts of Tamil Nadu on February 18, 2026, and light rain may occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu on February 18-19, 2026.
Early mornings may be foggy in places like Chennai, Vellore, Ranipet and others until February 18, 2026.
Temperatures in Chennai will hover around a comfy 31°C during the day and drop to about 18°C at night.
Fishermen warned; visibility low due to fog
If you're planning early morning commutes or outdoor plans this week, watch out for low visibility due to fog.
Fishermen are being advised to stay cautious as strong winds—up to 55km/h—are expected over the Bay of Bengal and Indian Ocean.
Dry conditions are expected to persist until mid-February, with light rain possible around February 18-19, 2026.
Stay safe and keep an umbrella handy!