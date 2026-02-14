Light rain, fog likely in Tamil Nadu: Check details India Feb 14, 2026

Heads up, Tamil Nadu! The weather department says you can expect light rain in parts of Tamil Nadu on February 18, 2026, and light rain may occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu on February 18-19, 2026.

Early mornings may be foggy in places like Chennai, Vellore, Ranipet and others until February 18, 2026.

Temperatures in Chennai will hover around a comfy 31°C during the day and drop to about 18°C at night.