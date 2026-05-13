Light rain offers brief respite from sticky heat in Delhi-NCR
Delhi-NCR woke up to light rain and cloudy skies on Wednesday, offering a welcome pause from the sticky heat.
The IMD says this change was thanks to a passing western disturbance, something that often happens before monsoon season.
But after the showers, sunshine returned, and conditions stayed partly cloudy and warm, and temperatures are set to hover around 37 to 39 Celsius during the day and 26 to 28 Celsius at night.
IMD warns Delhi-NCR of storms tonight
IMD has warned about thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds late tonight, so it's best to stay indoors for safety.
From Thursday onwards, expect sunny skies and climbing temperatures all week.
By May 17-18, Delhi-NCR could see highs reaching 40 to 42 Celsius; even though another western disturbance is coming in from May 15.