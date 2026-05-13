Light rain offers brief respite from sticky heat in Delhi-NCR India May 13, 2026

Delhi-NCR woke up to light rain and cloudy skies on Wednesday, offering a welcome pause from the sticky heat.

The IMD says this change was thanks to a passing western disturbance, something that often happens before monsoon season.

But after the showers, sunshine returned, and conditions stayed partly cloudy and warm, and temperatures are set to hover around 37 to 39 Celsius during the day and 26 to 28 Celsius at night.