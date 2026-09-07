Delhi weather: Rain, thunderstorms likely on September 7
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) will likely witness light rain and thunderstorms on September 7. The minimum temperature is expected to remain between 23°C and 25°C, while the maximum temperature is expected to be between 33°C and 35°C. This forecast comes after heavy rainfall on September 6, which had inundated several parts of the national capital.
Weather forecast
Maximum temperature likely to be around 35°C
The IMD has predicted very light to light rain at many places in Delhi-NCR on September 7. Moderate rain is also possible at some locations.
Thunderstorms with lightning are likely from morning to forenoon, with another spell of very light rain expected from afternoon to evening.
The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 33°C and 35°C while the minimum temperature may hover between 23°C and 25°C.
Nationwide impact
Heavy rain expected in these states
Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted widespread rainfall across several states on September 7.
Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Sikkim.
Thunderstorms with lightning are also likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, parts of West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Tamil Nadu, and Uttarakhand.
Weather warnings
Thunderstorms with gusty winds likely in parts of India
The weather department has also predicted thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30-40km/h at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal, and Sikkim.
Andhra Pradesh may witness thunderstorms with lightning and stronger gusty winds of 40-50km/h.
Strong surface winds are likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, while hot, humid conditions may prevail over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.