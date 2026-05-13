Light showers give Delhi NCR brief relief ahead of rain
India
Parts of Delhi-NCR got a quick break from the heat last night, thanks to some light showers.
But don't get too comfortable, according to the IMD, we can expect more rain and gusty winds today under partly cloudy skies.
Temperatures are still high, with a maximum of 39 Celsius and a minimum around 27 Celsius.
No weather warnings for now.
Western disturbance shakes Delhi weather
Meteorologists say a western disturbance over the Himalayas has been shaking up Delhi's weather since May 10.
That's why we saw scattered rainfall and Tuesday's yellow alert.
The IMD expects this pattern to stick around on Wednesday, after which temperatures will rise even more, so get ready for things to heat up past 40 Celsius in the coming days.