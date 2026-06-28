Lightning in Jharkhand kills forest guard and 3-year-old girl

Roshan Shrivastava struck, Jhumartoli toddler dies

Forest guard Roshan Shrivastava was checking on a watchtower construction with colleagues near Kala Mahadev when lightning struck; despite being rushed to the hospital, he didn't make it.

In Lohardaga's Jhumartoli village, the young girl was left under a tree while her mother searched for goats. She was taken to the health center but sadly couldn't be saved.

Local officials confirmed both losses and said treatment is ongoing for those injured.