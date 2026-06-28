Lightning in Jharkhand kills forest guard and 3-year-old girl
Two separate lightning strikes in Jharkhand on Sunday turned tragic, leaving two people dead, a 32-year-old forest guard in Ranchi and a three-year-old girl in Lohardaga.
Both incidents happened suddenly during routine activities, catching everyone off guard.
Two others who were nearby are currently being treated for burn injuries.
Roshan Shrivastava struck, Jhumartoli toddler dies
Forest guard Roshan Shrivastava was checking on a watchtower construction with colleagues near Kala Mahadev when lightning struck; despite being rushed to the hospital, he didn't make it.
In Lohardaga's Jhumartoli village, the young girl was left under a tree while her mother searched for goats. She was taken to the health center but sadly couldn't be saved.
Local officials confirmed both losses and said treatment is ongoing for those injured.