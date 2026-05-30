Lightning kills 5 across Jharkhand, Ashrita aged 12 among victims
India
Five people, including a young girl and two women, lost their lives in separate lightning strikes across Jharkhand as heavy rain hit the state on Friday.
The victims were from Ranchi, Garhwa, Dhanbad, and Bokaro.
In one especially sad incident, 12-year-old Ashrita was struck while collecting mangoes with her parents, who were injured and admitted to the local health center.
IMD orange alert for 13 districts
The India Meteorological Department has issued an "orange" alert for thunderstorms in 13 districts (like Ranchi and Dhanbad) until Sunday morning.
The recent rains brought temperatures down by several degrees (Ranchi dropped to 27.8 degrees Celsius) and officials say things could heat up again soon.
Stay safe if you're heading out!