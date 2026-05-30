Lightning kills 5 across Jharkhand, Ashrita aged 12 among victims India May 30, 2026

Five people, including a young girl and two women, lost their lives in separate lightning strikes across Jharkhand as heavy rain hit the state on Friday.

The victims were from Ranchi, Garhwa, Dhanbad, and Bokaro.

In one especially sad incident, 12-year-old Ashrita was struck while collecting mangoes with her parents, who were injured and admitted to the local health center.