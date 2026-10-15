Lightning strike in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh kills 3 family members
India
A heartbreaking lightning strike in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, took the lives of three family members on Thursday: Ramwati, 36, her 11-year-old daughter, and Neeraj, 35.
They were present in or around a field or their house when the tragedy happened, and sadly, none survived.
Police send bodies, Kasganj mourns
The loss has deeply affected the local community, with neighbors mourning together.
Police have handled the formalities and sent the bodies for postmortem.
The village is still coming to terms with this sudden tragedy.