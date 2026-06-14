Lightning strikes in Jharkhand killed 8 across 6 districts

Families mourn amid Jharkhand deaths

Among those lost were people working outdoors: two people in Ranchi who were working in their fields, a shepherd in Garhwa, and a woman at Eco Park in Chatra.

Two 10-year-old boys also died — one while visiting a field in Jamtara and another after suffering burns in Giridih.

In Seraikela-Kharsawan, a man was killed while his father and daughter were injured.

Families cope with these sudden tragedies.