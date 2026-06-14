Lightning strikes in Jharkhand killed 8 across 6 districts
India
A sudden wave of lightning strikes in Jharkhand claimed eight lives in the last 24 hours, including three women and two young boys.
The incidents happened across six districts (Ranchi, Garhwa, Chatra, Giridih, Seraikela-Kharsawan, and Jamtara) and highlight how unpredictable weather can turn dangerous fast.
Families mourn amid Jharkhand deaths
Among those lost were people working outdoors: two people in Ranchi who were working in their fields, a shepherd in Garhwa, and a woman at Eco Park in Chatra.
Two 10-year-old boys also died — one while visiting a field in Jamtara and another after suffering burns in Giridih.
In Seraikela-Kharsawan, a man was killed while his father and daughter were injured.
Families cope with these sudden tragedies.