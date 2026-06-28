Lingayat groups in Basavakalyan protest alleged Hindutva cooption of Basaveshwara
India
On Sunday in Karnataka, groups like Yuva Rashtriya Basava Dal and Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha gathered at Basavakalyan to protest a Hindu convention they say tries to mix Basava's philosophy with Hindutva ideas.
Protesters honored reformer Basaveshwara and voiced concern that his teachings are being misrepresented.
Activists demand Lingayat be separate religion
Activists pointed to plans for a big RSS event in 2027 as an example of what they called distortion.
They passed resolutions demanding Lingayat be recognized as its own religion, rejecting Hindutva branding of Basavadi Sharanaru, and opposing the upcoming event.
Leaders urged everyone to protect Basava's message of equality, warning there will be more protests if these efforts continue.