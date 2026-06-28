Lingayat groups in Basavakalyan protest alleged Hindutva cooption of Basaveshwara

Activists demand Lingayat be separate religion

Activists pointed to plans for a big RSS event in 2027 as an example of what they called distortion.

They passed resolutions demanding Lingayat be recognized as its own religion, rejecting Hindutva branding of Basavadi Sharanaru, and opposing the upcoming event.

Leaders urged everyone to protect Basava's message of equality, warning there will be more protests if these efforts continue.