Lionel Messi cuts Kolkata appearance short after security breach

Satadru Dutta calls event missed opportunity

According to Dutta, things got so out of hand that even a sports minister crossed the line while posing with Messi.

Feeling unsafe and uncomfortable in all the chaos, and with close to a billion dollars in insurance coverage on the line, Messi's team decided it wasn't worth the risk and left early.

Dutta called it a missed opportunity, especially since similar events in other cities ran smoothly thanks to better planning.