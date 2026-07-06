Lioness attacks man in Garajiya village, victim hospitalized, officials search
India
A lioness attacked a man named Kalubhai Gamara in Garajiya village, Gujarat, on Monday morning.
He was quickly taken to the hospital after villagers found the lioness sitting on top of him, a moment that went viral online.
Forest officials are now searching for the animal.
Fifth Saurashtra incident, officials urge reporting
The lioness entered the village through her usual route, but loud shouts from villagers startled her and led to the attack.
Officials are urging people to report wildlife sightings instead of confronting animals themselves.
This is the fifth such incident in Saurashtra recently, highlighting growing tensions as Gujarat's lion population reaches 891 according to 2025 data.