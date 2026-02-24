Liquor can now be sold on these previously dry days
India
Maharashtra's government just updated its dry day rules—liquor can now be sold on Holi, Muharram, and Gandhi Jayanti.
These days were traditionally dry before, with alcohol sales banned across the country during big religious and national events.
Why the change?
The main goal is to cut down on illegal or black-market booze sales that spike during festival bans.
Licensed shops can now stay open on these days, and the new rule kicks in right away.
In 2026, there are approximately 28 designated dry days, which include holidays such as Republic Day, Independence Day, Diwali, and Mahashivratri.