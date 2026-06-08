Liquor mafia allegedly attacked Bihar labor minister's vehicle in Madhubani India Jun 08, 2026

Bihar's labor minister Arun Shankar Prasad had a close call when his vehicle was allegedly attacked by the liquor mafia in Madhubani on Sunday.

He was visiting Thahar village to meet a road accident victim's family when the assailants smashed his vehicle's windows.

Thankfully, Prasad and his security team managed to get away safely.