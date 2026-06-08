Liquor mafia allegedly attacked Bihar labor minister's vehicle in Madhubani
India
Bihar's labor minister Arun Shankar Prasad had a close call when his vehicle was allegedly attacked by the liquor mafia in Madhubani on Sunday.
He was visiting Thahar village to meet a road accident victim's family when the assailants smashed his vehicle's windows.
Thankfully, Prasad and his security team managed to get away safely.
Police promise arrests, assess security threat
Police have started investigating and promised quick arrests.
Senior officers visited the scene to review the situation and assess the security threat, highlighting ongoing worries about public officials' safety as illegal liquor trade remains a big issue in Bihar.