Liquor sales in Lucknow hit ₹22 crore ahead of Holi India Mar 05, 2026

Lucknow just saw a massive pre-Holi liquor spree, with sales hitting ₹22 crore on March 3—way up from last year's ₹18 crore.

People lined up outside popular shops, grabbing beer, country-made, and foreign liquor before stores closed for the festival.

District excise officer Karunendra Singh shared that 2.9 lakh liters of beer, 1.4 lakh liters of country-made liquor, and 1.1 lakh liters of foreign booze were sold in just one day.