Liquor sales in Lucknow hit ₹22 crore ahead of Holi
India
Lucknow just saw a massive pre-Holi liquor spree, with sales hitting ₹22 crore on March 3—way up from last year's ₹18 crore.
People lined up outside popular shops, grabbing beer, country-made, and foreign liquor before stores closed for the festival.
District excise officer Karunendra Singh shared that 2.9 lakh liters of beer, 1.4 lakh liters of country-made liquor, and 1.1 lakh liters of foreign booze were sold in just one day.
How have recent years looked for UP liquor sales?
This isn't just a Lucknow thing—Uttar Pradesh as a whole is seeing similar vibes.
Statewide figures were not provided in the source.