Delhi couple who racially abused 3 Arunachali women arrested

The Delhi Police has arrested Harsh Jain and his wife, Ruby, in connection with the racial abuse toward three women from Arunachal Pradesh in Delhi 's Malviya Nagar. The pair had referred to the three women as "momo" and claimed they ran a massage parlor and worked as sex workers. Ruby was also overheard stating that her spouse is the son of a customs officer and politician.

Public response Singh urges social media users to consider both sides In a statement to ANI, Singh said he was "ashamed" of his actions and apologized to the Northeastern community. He claimed their remarks were made in the "heat of the moment" and urged social media users to listen to both sides. "Our property was damaged... Please don't do media trials; the Indian judiciary is above that...but don't paint us as Delhi's darinde (brutal) couple....I am being sent obscene, doctored images of my mother on social media," he said.

Official intervention Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia calls incident 'profoundly shameful' The Delhi Police had earlier registered a case against Singh and Jain under various sections, including outraging the modesty of a woman and promoting enmity between different groups. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also condemned the incident, calling it "profoundly shameful." He assured that stringent action would be taken against those responsible for the racial harassment faced by the women.

Case How fight started The argument started when the three women were getting their air conditioner repaired, when dust from it fell onto the floor below. This allegedly made the couple angry and they started abusing the electrician. "So, we tried to defend him and asked them not to abuse him. I asked them to talk to him nicely. The electrician apologized to them as well," one of them said. However, the situation escalated when Harsh allegedly threatened them with physical harm.